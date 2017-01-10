One killed in early-morning house fire on Cleveland's west side

The fire happened on W. 98th Street. (Source: WOIO)

One person was killed in an early-morning house fire on Cleveland's west side.

Cleveland firefighters were called to the 2100 block of West 98th Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, 44-year-old Christopher Penman, was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

