3 rob Highland Heights bank

Police in Highland Heights are looking for three men on the run after robbing the US bank on Wilson Mills Road.

Two of the robbers were carrying guns and are considered armed and dangerous. All of the men were wearing masks and gloves when they entered the bank at 2:41 p.m. Monday.

Two of the three suspects climbed over the bank teller counter to the teller side. The third suspect forced the bank manager from an office to the lobby floor. The suspects continued to be physically and verbally threatening to the bank employees and customers, stating "I will shoot you," according to the police report.

The suspects obtained cash from the teller drawers, not the vault, put the cash into a blue Adidas bag and fled.

All three suspects fled the bank on foot and entered a getaway vehicle described as an older model gray or silver Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Call police if you have any information.

