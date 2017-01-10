Police: Woman drags Cleveland Heights officers 100 feet during traffic stop

Cleveland Heights police officers released dramatic body camera video of a traffic stop. Officers said they pulled over a woman at Ardoon Street and Mayfield Road on Jan. 5.

Officers said the driver refused to cooperate and provide identification.

When they tried to arrest her she put the vehicle in drive and drove off, dragging the officers, according to the police report.

The two officers were able to free themselves before the woman crashed into a utility pole.

Officers chased the woman on foot and she was caught a short time later. Both officers sustained minor injuries as a result of being dragged. They were both transported to an area hospital where they were treated and later released.

The driver was later identified as Gabrielle Sanders, 30. She has been charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer. She pleaded not guilty and is locked up on a $200,000 bond.

