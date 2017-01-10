City Council urges Giant Eagle to reconsider closing Northeast Ohio stores

The Cleveland City Council is urging Giant Eagle to reconsider the planned closure of two stores in Northeast Ohio.

The Giant Eagle on Buckeye Road is set to close Feb. 4, while the Giant Eagle on Lorain Avenue is set to close March 4. The GetGo gas station on East 116th Street is also set to close Feb. 4.

In-store pharmacies at both stores will close Jan. 14 to ensure prescriptions are transferred to another retailer.

The City Council resolution asks the Pittsburgh-based company to work with the city to keep the stores open.

“The sudden closings of pharmacies in mid-January leaves little time for customers to transfer prescriptions, placing hardships, especially on our seniors and those with disabilities,” said Council President Kevin Kelley.

