Officer pleads guilty in biting case

A Cleveland police officer indicted on several charges pleaded guilty to attempted assault and ordered to pay court costs and a fine.

Patrolman Mister Jackson is accused of biting a woman on the right side of her chest during a fight on Oct. 10, 2015. The two reportedly got into an altercation in a car when Jackson tried to stop her from leaving.

According to the victim, she got into her vehicle through the passenger door, but when she attempted to leave, defendant climbed into the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to strike a house.

Jackson has been on administrative leave.

