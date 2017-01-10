Elderly couple killed in Shaker Heights crash

Police say Laynetta Leftridge,79, and Jesse Leftridge, 84, were killed when their car hit a pole and tree and then flipped over Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights.

Both were taken to UH Ahuja Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The road between Warrensville Center Road and Belvoir was closed for several hours.

