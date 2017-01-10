Cleveland police officer dragged by car during traffic stop

A Cleveland police officer was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop late Monday night.

The officer stopped the car at East 23rd Street and St. Clair Avenue around midnight. The suspect fled the scene. The car was later found unoccupied at 2215 Chester Ave.

The officer was unhurt and refused medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

