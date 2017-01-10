$15 minimum wage initiative will not appear on Cleveland's May ballot

Cleveland voters will not see a minimum wage initiative on the ballot in May. The Cleveland city council nixed an ordinance that would have asked voters to increase minimum wage in the city from $8.15 per hour to $15.

The group Fight for 15 has been pushing for a higher minimum wage in Cleveland for years. They even collected signatures to place the increase on the ballot.

However, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a bill into law in December which prevents cities from raising their minimum wage above that of the state. This effectively blocked the special election that had been set for Cleveland in May to vote on raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour over a four-year period.

Councilman Kevin Kelley said he would welcome and support a statewide increase in the minimum wage.

