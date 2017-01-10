Garfield Heights chase ends in crash in Cleveland, several injured

A chase that started in Garfield Heights ended with a crash in Cleveland. An officer said he tried to make a stop after a driver in a gray Chevy four-door was seen speeding and driving recklessly on Turney Road near the Cleveland border.

The officer said he called dispatch to stop the pursuit after the driver entered Cleveland, near East 93rd and Miles. The driver caused a crash striking several other vehicles on East 9rd between Nelson and Elizabeth Avenues.

The 26-year-old male driver was arrested and transported to the hospital. He's facing multiple traffic violations, including operating a vehicle while impaired and resisting arrest.

All drivers involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals.

