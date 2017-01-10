Ravenna police charge 26-year-old in weekend double homicide

Ravenna police have charged 26-year-old Javon M. Thomas in connection with the double homicide in a Woodgate Boulevard apartment building on Saturday.

Police were called around 4:35 a.m. on Jan. 7. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Austin J. Tiller and 24-year-old Brian K. Brack dead from gunshot wounds. Destany Dixon, 21, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives said that an argument broke out before the shooting.

Thomas is charged with murder. Additional charges may follow pending review.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.

