Steve Kerr says 'The Diff' on the Cavs scoreboard is good 'in case you can't do math'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has something to say about the Cleveland Cavaliers' scoreboard.

Kerr comments came when he was asked by reporters about the new scoreboard in the Golden 1 Center after the Warriors' win over the Kings.

"Does it say 'The Diff' on it, like Cleveland's?" he said, commenting on the feature on Cleveland's Humungotron that shows the difference between the two team's point totals. "That's always good. In case you can't do math."

Steve Kerr enjoys "The Diff" feature on the Cavs scoreboard "in case you can't do math" pic.twitter.com/NnpIuHF7ex — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 9, 2017

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert fired back on Twitter, writing, "We know it has its pluses and minuses but glad you like it, Steve."

Maybe Kerr would like The Diff better if it was in the Warriors' favor more often.

RELATED: 6 plays worth revisiting from Cavs 109-108 victory over Warriors

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.