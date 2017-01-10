Eat pizza, fight cancer all day Tuesday

Marco's Pizza is holding a tasty fundraiser to help a Lake County woman who is stricken with cancer.

Diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2014, Sue Alderman has used all her sick leave benefits and is currently without a salary. Alderman worked as a Public Safety Dispatcher for Lake County Central Dispatch for 12 years.

So in an effort to give back to someone who has helped so many others for more than a decade, Marco's Pizza decided to host a fundraiser in Alderman's honor and assist in her fight against cancer one slice at a time.

The benefit will take place all day Tuesday at Marco's locations in Mentor on the Lake and Willoughby. 20% of sales will be donated to help her and her family with their expenses.

The locations are at 5981 Andrews Rd. in Mentor on the Lake (440-209-7000) and 36200 Euclid Ave, Willoughby (440-975-8888).

