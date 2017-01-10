Car left running gets ticketed

How many people do this? A woman used her remote start to warm up her car. But when she came out of her house to get in, a police officer handed her a ticket telling her it is illegal to leave a car running unattended on a public street.

Yolanda is the name of the woman, she doesn’t want Cleveland 19 to use her full name.

"I was in Garfield Heights at my mom's house and as I was coming out the door I used my automatic start. I was standing there waiting on my

girls to come out," Yolanda said.

This car on the near west side is running. Nobody is in it. That's against the law, details coming up on Cleveland 19 News at 4 and 6. pic.twitter.com/Mw5g5rx6ev — Harry Boomer (@HarryBoomer19) January 10, 2017

On a cold day last week she warmed up her car before getting in. But this time she noticed a policeman in his car sitting behind hers.

"He rolled down his window. He asked me did I know what I was being cited for and I responded, 'No.' You're citing me for what? He said because

your car was running and it has to be in the driveway," Yolanda said.

The ticket may end up costing Yolanda $150.

There have been a number of car thefts because people either left their cars running at gas stations or they ran inside for a quick minute. That's been the law since 2004 to reduce car thefts.

But even if your vehicle is idling unattended in your own driveway, you can still be ticketed.

You should also take your keys, set the parking brake, and turn the wheel towards the curb on a hill.

This is a teachable moment because millions have remote starts on their vehicles and probably don't know they can't do that.

"I've been making everybody aware of the situation," Yolanda said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.