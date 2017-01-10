Brite Winter announces 2017 line-up

Brite Winter has announced their line-up for 2017.
The free festival will take place on Feb. 18 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Flats West Bank. In addition to live music, it will feature fire pits, s'more making, ice carving, local artists, food, drinks and more.
The line-up includes bands like The Lighthouse and the Whaler, The Modern Electric, Ottawa and Wesley Bright & The Honeytones. You can check out the full list of bands performing below.
