Brite Winter announces 2017 line-up

Brite Winter has announced their line-up for 2017.

The free festival will take place on Feb. 18 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Flats West Bank. In addition to live music, it will feature fire pits, s'more making, ice carving, local artists, food, drinks and more.

The line-up includes bands like The Lighthouse and the Whaler, The Modern Electric, Ottawa and Wesley Bright & The Honeytones. You can check out the full list of bands performing below.

