Akron Zoo closed due to icy conditions

Due to icy conditions, the Akron Zoo will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The staff will be on hand to care for the animals at the zoo. The facility reopens Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days a year. Winter hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and admission is $7.00 per person. Children under two are free and parking is $2.00.

