Human remains found last Friday while searching for the missing plane were from a man

Human remains were found last Friday while searching for the missing plane. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the remains they found were from a man.

Crews did not go into the water on Tuesday because of the weather and lake conditions. One of the areas they are searching is a little bit bigger than a football field, four different dive sites are in this area.

“You can only see about a foot, maybe a little more. If you are moving around, the bottom is all sand, and it stirs the bottom up so much, it’s all about feel,” said dive team supervisor, Christopher Imbrigotta.

Crews will be back out on the water on Wednesday. Investigators said they have one to three more days this week for the search and recovery effort.

More than 170 pieces of debris have been found including personal items.

A 20-feet piece of the fuselage was found by investigators during the recovery effort. During the search a wheel, an engine, several seats and windows from the plane and canopy were also found.

The debris that has been recovered so far is being housed at a secured facility at the airfield. The plane's cockpit voice recorder is currently in Washington D.C. being examined.

A Cessna 525 Citation, carrying six people, went missing 12 days ago after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport.

The plane, piloted by Superior Beverage Group CEO John T. Fleming, went missing shortly after takeoff on Dec. 29. Also on the plane was Fleming's wife Sue and his sons, Jack and Andrew. In addition to the Flemings, Brian Casey and his daughter Megan were also on the plane.

“We get into this profession to help people, that’s what we love to do. We want to help as much as possible bring a close to the families,” said Lt. Bob Kollar from Cleveland Fire Department.

Crews pulled more debris from Lake Erie on Monday, more than a week after the plane vanished over Lake Erie.

“Knowing it’s there, but not finding it is heartbreaking for us. We want to find it. We expect to find it,” Kollar said.

Monday’s search picked up where dive teams left off Friday. The thick ice didn’t make it easy for those attempting recovery operations, and an Army Corp of Engineers tug boat had to first clear a path.

The group was on their way back home to Columbus after leaving a Cavaliers game.

