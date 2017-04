Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III will be on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" on Tuesday night.

Griffin and his Family of III Foundation will help a Vietnam veteran and his wife renovate their home, which is too small and not easily accessible.

The episode will air at 9 p.m. on HGTV. You can watch a preview video below.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.