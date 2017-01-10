Statewide child advisory issued for missing 5-year-old, police focusing on restaurant

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday there was a significant police presence now in the back of missing girl's family restaurant. (Source: WOIO)

Front of Ang's now roped off, windows covered in brown paper. Investigators focusing inside. (Source: WOIO)

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued by the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center for the entire state of Ohio for a child that went missing Monday night in North Canton.

UPDATE: The child was found dead.

Police in are searching for Ashley Zhao, 5, who went missing Monday evening in Jackson Township.

Zhao was last seen in the 4900 block of Portage Street NW. Police believe she wandered out of the back door of Ang’s Asian Cuisine at 4924 Portage St. NW. The business is owned Liang J. Zhao. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation had a significant police presence at the restaurant around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators spent most of Tuesday searching the wooded area behind the restaurant.

She is 4' tall and between 35 and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and grey leggings.

Police said the girl was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday when she went to lie down in the back of the restaurant. When her mother went to wake her up around 9:30 p.m. she was missing, authorities said.

There is no evidence she was taken, police said.

Significant investigative presence now in the back of missing girls family restaurant. pic.twitter.com/6piUXQNxKC — Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) January 10, 2017

This is not an Amber Alert. An Amber Alert is only issued if someone witnesses the child being taken by someone.

Anyone with information should call the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 330-834-3967.

