Rescue dog gets a rescue job - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rescue dog gets a rescue job

(Source: Stow Fire Dept.) (Source: Stow Fire Dept.)
STOW, OH (WOIO) -

Stow has the city's first full-fledged fire dog. Meet Otto. He had his first full day of training Tuesday. 

Otto's owner is a firefighter and paramedic with Stow.

Otto was a rescue with the group Muttley Crue when he got adopted.

