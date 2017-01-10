Wind blows down pole downtown - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Wind blows down pole downtown

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The wind was so strong in Cleveland on Tuesday morning that it blew down a pole on Ontario Avenue.

The incident happened around noon on Ontario, between Public Square and Prospect Avenue.

No one was injured. Cleveland Public Power crews are on scene making repairs.

RELATED: Click here to view the latest weather forecast.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly