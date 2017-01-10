Man accused of driving drunk and hitting a Fairview HS student pleads guilty

The man accused of driving drunk and hitting a Fairview High School student pleaded guilty on Tuesday. David Powlowski pleaded guilty to felonious assault and DUI.

The victim Morgan Smith spent several days in the hospital after the April 14th accident in the high school parking lot.

Powlowski will be sentenced on Feb. 14. This is his first DUI.

In April Powlowski told Judge Andrea Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons he is indigent and has been on Social Security/disability for eight years. When asked, he said he was at the high school to pick up his nieces from school.

