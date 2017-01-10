Man accused of driving drunk and hitting a Fairview HS student p - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man accused of driving drunk and hitting a Fairview HS student pleads guilty

David Powlowski. (Source: Fairview Park Police) David Powlowski. (Source: Fairview Park Police)
Morgan Smith was hit by car outside Fairview HS. (Source: Facebook) Morgan Smith was hit by car outside Fairview HS. (Source: Facebook)
Teen injured after car strikes her outside Fairview High School. (Source: WOIO) Teen injured after car strikes her outside Fairview High School. (Source: WOIO)
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) -

The man accused of driving drunk and hitting a Fairview High School student pleaded guilty on Tuesday. David Powlowski pleaded guilty to felonious assault and DUI. 

The victim Morgan Smith spent several days in the hospital after the April 14th accident in the high school parking lot.

Powlowski will be sentenced on Feb. 14. This is his first DUI.

In April Powlowski told Judge Andrea Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons he is indigent and has been on Social Security/disability for eight years. When asked, he said he was at the high school  to pick up his nieces from school. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly