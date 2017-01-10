Brunswick woman dead after crash in Medina County

A Brunswick woman is dead after a car crash Tuesday morning in Medina County. According to a news release the crash occurred on State Route 303, just west of State Route 94 in Hinckley Township, Medina, Ohio.

Tiffany L. Hauge, 30, was driving her Ford Focus eastbound on State Route 303. The driver lost control and the vehicle traveled left of the center sliding broad side into a 2013 Ford F-150. The Focus split in half and the driver was ejected.

Hauge was transported to a hospital where she died form her injuries. The driver of the Ford F-150 was identified as Anthony P. Fidram, 31, he was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, seatbelts were in use by the drivers.

