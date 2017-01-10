Getaway on Allegiant for $42

Allegiant announced Tuesday new nonstop service to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida from Cleveland. To celebrate, the company, known for its exceptional travel deals, is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $42.

"We're very excited to announce new service to Destin today, adding yet another nonstop destination to our newly announced service at Cleveland Hopkins," said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. "We're happy to provide local travelers with the opportunity to conveniently get away to the Emerald Coast for less."

The new seasonal flights begin May 12, 2017. The flights will operate twice weekly between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

"We are very pleased that Allegiant has announced service to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, which will represent their 11th destination market even before their launch of service from Cleveland on Feb. 15, 2017," said Fred Szabo, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport interim director. "This will represent the fifth new market not currently served at CLE that Allegiant will fly. Other destinations include Austin, Jacksonville, New Orleans and Savannah."

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2017 for travel between May 12, 2017 and Aug. 15, 2017.

