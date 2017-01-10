18-year-old robbed at gunpoint for $40 at an ATM in Mansfield - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Suspect in the photo robbed $40 from an 18-year-old (Richland County Sheriff's Office) Suspect in the photo robbed $40 from an 18-year-old (Richland County Sheriff's Office)
MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) -

Deputies in Mansfield are looking for the person who robbed a man at gunpoint at an ATM on Monday night.

The incident happened on the 900 block of Ashland Road. The 18-year-old victim told the police the robber was wearing a mask.

The suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with $40. 

The victim was not injured in the incident. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

