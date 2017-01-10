Man killed in crash in York Township

A Florida man is dead after a fatal crash in York Township Tuesday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle fatal crash on US 20 east of County Road 175 in York Township.

A 2000 Volvo Conventional semi-truck was being driven by 35-year-old Latimore Rogers III, he was traveling westbound on US 20. Robert E. Zechman Jr.,57, was driving his 1997 Ford Expedition eastbound on US 20.

Rogers lost control of his vehicle, went across the median into the eastbound lane of US 20 striking Zechman's vehicle. Both vehicles went off the south side of the roadway prior to final rest.

Zechman was pronounced dead by emergency personnel. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

