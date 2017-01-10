Fairview Park man indicted for making threats against Donald Trump

A Fairview Park man has been indicted for making threats against Donald Trump. A grand jury returned an indictment charging 25-year-old Zachary Benson with one count of making threats against the President-Elect.

According to the US Attorney General the indictment alleges Benson threatened to take the life of, inflict bodily harm to Trump on Nov. 9, 2016.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karrie D. Howard, the case was also investigated by the United States Secret Service.

