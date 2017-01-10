You're Fired! Browns give 5 coaches their walking papers - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

You're Fired! Browns give 5 coaches their walking papers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns have announced that the following coaches have been relieved of their duties:

Louie Cioffi (defensive backs)
Johnny Holland (inside linebackers)
Hal Hunter (offensive line)
Cannon Matthews (assistant defensive backs)
Ryan Slowik (outside linebackers)

