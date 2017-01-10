Fairview Park man indicted for making threats against Donald Trump

A grand jury returned an indictment charging Zachary Benson, 25, of Fairview Park, with one count of making threats against the President-elect.

The indictment alleges that Benson threatened to take the life of, and inflict bodily harm to, Donald Trump, on Nov. 9, 2016.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karrie D. Howard, and was investigated by the United States Secret Service.

