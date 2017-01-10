Should the Cleveland Browns draft Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson?

Two quarterbacks have made headlines in the past two days. Both are turning pro.

Both should be on the Browns radar. Only one can end up in Cleveland.

Who should it be? Deshaun Watson or Mitch Trubisky?



Trubisky's the emotional choice, because you watched him grow up here, and the thought of another Bernie Kosar coming home to revive this franchise seems too good to be true. It just might be.

Trubisky's big, and strong, and mobile, and has at least one other thing in common with Watson: he doesn't get rattled, and shrivel, after a setback. He bounces back, and delivers.



But the glaring difference between the two is experience. Trubisky has 13 college starts under his belt. Watson? 35, including two against Alabama in national title games.

In both of those starts, against an NFL-caliber defense, Watson threw for 400 yards twice against Alabama.





The RG3 comparisons are already coming in. Watson runs too much.

Actually, his 8-yd tightrope dance into the end zone Monday night not withstanding, that's not true. He cut his rushing yards in half this season.

Watson added 500 yards of passing. Further, he's bigger than RG3.

As the Tide found out firsthand Monday night, he can certainly take a hit, including a cheap shot to the head early in the title game.



Two quarterbacks, both potential franchise guys, both soaring into the Top 10. A successful Trubisky homecoming would be a fairy tale for all involved, but right now, for a team in need of immediate help, Watson is the more believable script.

