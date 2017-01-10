Pole struck by minivan falls, hits unoccupied 1983 Mercedes Benz

A 61-year-old woman drove a minivan into a utility pole on Cleveland's west side Tuesday around noon.

She lost control traveling northbound on West 150th Street, went across a double yellow line and struck the pole, located on the 4000 block of West 150th, police said.

The pole fell and struck a legally parked -- unoccupied -- 1983 Mercedes Benz 300 class in the left rear quarter panel, they added.

