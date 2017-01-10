New Cleveland school board member sworn in

A new Cleveland Municipal School District Board of Education member has been sworn in.

Jasmine Fryer was sworn in this week and will serve an unexpired term ending in June 2019.

Fryer is Director of Programs at Chiefs for Change, where she develops and facilitates programming for its members.

Anne Bingham and Robert M. Heard, Sr. are set to continue their current terms until June 30. To read more about the board, click or tap here.

