Sketch released of suspect involved in Gates Mills home invasion

The Gates Mills police have released a sketch of the suspect involved in the home invasion from this past Friday.

Police are still investigating the incident, it happened around noon on Friday.

Investigators said they were called to a home on Gates Mills Boulevard and found a female victim tied up. The woman said the suspect ransacked her home. The victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect is described as

A white male

5'10"

Wears glasses

Wearing black cargo pants and a Cleveland Browns hoodie.

The suspect's vehicle is described as an older model four-door sedan that is either tan or gold in color and in poor condition.

