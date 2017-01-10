Federal judge wants clarity on Ohio's lethal injection drug supply

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge weighing whether Ohio's new execution method is constitutional has ordered the state to clear up whether its supply of lethal injection drugs is enough to carry out far more executions than it recently claimed.

Judge Michael Merz's order Tuesday comes a day after The Associated Press reported inventory logs show Ohio has enough supplies of lethal injection drugs for dozens of executions - far more than the three it claimed three months ago.

Ohio plans to use the new three-drug method to put condemned child killer Ronald Phillips to death Feb. 15 and execute two more inmates with the drugs in March and April. More executions are planned beyond that.

State officials said they would respond to the order. The judge gave them until Friday.

