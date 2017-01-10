Ohio State hires former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson

Former Ohio State quarterback and Heisman winner Troy Smith has been arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State has hired former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson to help direct the struggling offense.

The university said Tuesday that Wilson will be co-offensive coordinator with the newly hired Ryan Day and also coach tight ends. Wilson takes over the duties of Ed Warinner, who is expected to move on.

Wilson went 26-47 in six seasons at Indiana and last season led the Hoosiers to their first bowl game since 2007. He resigned abruptly in December because of what athletic director Fred Glass described as a difference in leadership styles. He had previous coaching stops at Miami, Northwestern and Oklahoma.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer replaced offensive coaches after passing game troubles that led to a 31-0 pounding by Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

