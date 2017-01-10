Kent State students become 'Sugar Babies' to fight off student debt

Some kids work in fast food. Others become RAs. But one website is suggesting that becoming a 'sugar baby' may be the best way to fund your education.

SeekingArrangement.com ranks nearby Kent State University as the eighth highest university in the country for new Sugar Baby sign-ups.

The site connects Sugar Daddies and Sugar Mommies with students and lets the two sides come up with some sort of trade of 'sugar' for money to pay for school.

According to the site, Kent State is saccharine sweet, with 124 new Kent State students signing up for the service in 2016. In total, the university has 1,074 students signed up, making them the fourth in Sugar Babies in the country.

SeekingArrangement says that the number of students seeking Sugar Daddies has hit a ten-year high. The top school for new sign-ups was Temple University, followed by New York University and then Arizona State.

