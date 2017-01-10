New Akron Zoo exhibit to feature some of world's strangest animals

The Akron Zoo is getting ready to introduce some of the world's strangest animals to northeast Ohio with a new exhibit called Curious Creatures.

It opens June 3.

The exhibit will be located in Komodo Kingdom and replace Journey to the Reef, which closed in November last year.

The new exhibit will include animals that are uniquely different or have odd adaptations. Some of the unique species that guests will be able to learn about in the new exhibit include naked mole-rats, leaf-cutter ants, electric eel, red-eyed tree frogs, walking batfish, chain dogfish, flashlight fish, mata mata turtles and more.

In addition the zoo will also be showcasing some carnivorous plants such as Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, bladderwort and more.

In total, Curious Creatures will include over 20 exhibits and several interactive areas.

Curious Creatures will be the fourth exhibit to occupy this space since Komodo Kingdom opened in 2005.

The Akron Zoo is open 361 days a year. Winter hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is $7 per person. Children under two are free. The parking fee is $3.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.