Korver's debut a dud, Cavs lose in Utah

(Source: WOIO) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
This wasn't the debut Kyle Korver was hoping for.
Korver scored just 2 points on 1-for-5 shooting in his Cavs debut, as the team lost to the Jazz in Utah, 100-92.
He wore number 26 and played 18 minutes.
Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 28 points. He hit 10 of 12 from the floor, including 4 of 5 from three-point range.
LeBron James paced Cleveland with 29.
The Cavs had 16 turnovers and shot just 36 percent in the loss.
Next: game 2 of a back-to-back Wednesday night in Portland.
