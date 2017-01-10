Korver's debut a dud, Cavs lose in Utah

This wasn't the debut Kyle Korver was hoping for.

Korver scored just 2 points on 1-for-5 shooting in his Cavs debut, as the team lost to the Jazz in Utah, 100-92.

He wore number 26 and played 18 minutes.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 28 points. He hit 10 of 12 from the floor, including 4 of 5 from three-point range.

LeBron James paced Cleveland with 29.

The Cavs had 16 turnovers and shot just 36 percent in the loss.

Next: game 2 of a back-to-back Wednesday night in Portland.

