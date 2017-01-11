Parents need to put down their phones to help their kids, says local motivational speaker

Elijah Frazier makes it his mission to connect with young people, especially young people in need of guidance and positive role models. Cleveland-area teens have reached out to him for advice for years, and now, with a new book out designed to help you turn your life around, parents are turning to him for help too.

According to Frazier, teens and pre-teens feel the pressures of social media and say that they struggle with being defined by the media as opposed to being given credit for being an individual. Many say they've been forced to grow up too fast because of some dysfunction in their family unit.

"We have to trust them, and we have to have faith in them that, you know what, I am going to give you a chance to live," said Frazier. "We have to stop telling them 'no' out of habit and say, 'hey, you know what? Go ahead. I want to see how you do.'"

Frazier's new book, ONE8Y, says that the top three things parents must do to help their children is to trust them, which will give them confidence; to put their phones down and give them time and attention; and to pursue your own dreams and lead by example.



"If the parents aren't stepping out of their comfort zones or believing in themselves, the kids are just going to say, 'I heard what you told me, but I'm just going to do this,'" said Frazier. "The best thing parents can continue to do is, if you honestly want your kids to follow your instructions, they will hear what you say, but they will listen to what you do."

