MLK Day: Rock Hall to offer free admission, fair, other activities

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be offering free admission along with live performances, educational programs and family activities for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January, 16.

The museum will host two screenings of the Ava DuVernay film Selma, which stars David Oyelowo in a Golden Globe-nominated performance as King. They will also host exhibits on women in hip-hop, soul, rhythm and blues music in Cleveland, rock and roll in the Civil Rights movement and more.

The event will feature live entertainment from Timbara, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland, Chess Records, the Vernon Jones Blue Cartel and Project EM3.

The Rock Hall will be taking donations of hat, scarves, gloves and other cold weather clothes for St. Agnes Our Lady of Fatima all day. Visitors can also decorate gift bags with notes of encouragement.

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic employees and community leaders will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Friday, Jan. 13, as part of Cleveland Clinic’s 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Johnnetta Cole, Ph.D., former president of Spelman College and Bennett College for Women, and current director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art.

Calvin D. Williams, Cleveland Chief of Police, will receive the Lifetime of Service Award, Cleveland Clinic’s highest community honor.

The program begins at 7 a.m. in the InterContinental Hotel and Bank of America Conference Center, 9801 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland.

University of Akron

The greater Akron community is invited to attend the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Fair at The University of Akron on Monday, Jan. 16.

The Activities Fair is free, open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom, 382 Carroll St.

The fair will include:

Biographic information on Martin Luther King Jr.

Historical information on the Civil Rights Movement

Martin Luther King Jr. gallery and other visual displays

Performances

Arts and crafts

Information about various organizations

"This annual event also serves as an opportunity to provide awareness of the University community to children in grades K-12 and their families," says John Alvarez Turner, associate director of UA’s Multicultural Center. "The celebration has been very well received and attended, and the children enjoy the excitement and activities of being on a college campus."

Take5 Rhythm & Jazz

Take5 Rhythm & Jazz along withMitchells Ultra Lounge presents its 2nd Annual "MLK Dinner & Jazz for the Homeless".

This event, Mon. Jan. 16 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., will provide a full service dining experience. Guests will be served by radio personalities and others. The entertainment will be provided by a local jazz act.

Cuyahoga Community College

Cuyahoga Community College will host its 40th annual birthday observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the State Theatre at Playhouse Square.

The Tri-C celebration is the longest-running MLK event hosted in Cleveland.

"Cuyahoga Community College understood early on the importance of honoring Dr. King’s dream of civil rights and racial harmony," Tri-C President Alex Johnson said. "His words and vision continue to resonate with us today."

The event also will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carl Stokes’ election as mayor of Cleveland. The historic vote in 1967 overturned racial barriers and made Stokes the first African American to be elected mayor of a major American city.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Free general admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Ralney Chorus will give performances at 11 a.m. in the Murch Auditorium. The children will honor Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

The aquarium is partnering with the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland Inc on Jan 16. People who choose to donate $1 ore more to the United Black Fund will receive a $10 admission ticket to the aquarium.

Great Lakes Science Center

On Jan. 16 the Great Lakes Science Center is offering free general admission.

Akron Zoo

Free admission at the Akron Zoo on Jan. 16. Guests can enjoy activities and crafts provided by the NAACP.

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

On Jan.16 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. admission will be free. Hear music from Roots of American Music and the 'Evelyn Wright Quartet' at noon and the 'On The One' at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Guests will have the chance to look at the 'This Light of Ours : Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement' exhibit.

The Cleveland Museum of Art

From 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. guests can explore how passages of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's writings and speeches shed light on the museum's collection. Poster Printing activities featuring two different posters created especially for the day with excerpts from Dr. King's speeches.

There will be a self-guided tour of Dr. King's Speech 'I've been to the Mountaintop', guests will also be to watch the film 'Montgomery to Memphis in the Parker-Hannifin Donor Gallery.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Free performances from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday. Six different groups will perform there will also be family-friendly activities in the Smith Lobby.

The Music Settlement

The Music Settlement will hold a free memorial concert at the Click Recital Hall from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Artists include the Flautrageous Flute Choir, vocalists James Binion, Olivera Perkins, Fontella Pierce-Davidson,Sylvia Jurjak and Ryan O'Sullivan, flautist Bernae DySart, pianist Elijah Drake, poetry by Langston Hughes, jazz favorites by The Glenn Holmes Quartet, Drene Ivy and the Bethany Christian Church gospel choir and an audience sing along.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

A former Freedom Rider, honored with the 2015 National Civil Rights Museum's Freedom Award, will speak to students from across the District on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

