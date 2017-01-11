73-year-old man hit by car in Elyria Township

A 73-year-old man is in unknown condition after being hit by a car in Elyria Township.

The man was wearing dark clothing while crossing Griswold Road around 6:48 p.m. on Tuesday night. A 49-year-old man traveling eastbound hit the 73-year-old, who was transported to University Hospital Elyria and later to MetroHealth Hospital by Life Flight.

Police say that wet, rainy and dark conditions contributed to the crash, but alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

The crash is under investigation.

