Channing Frye hilariously documents the Cavs' flight being delayed

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a little trouble getting to Portland for their game against the Trailblazers on Tuesday night due to the snow.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the team's plane was grounded in Utah because of snow in Portland, leaving them stranded on the runway for two hours. McMenamin reports that the plane took off shortly after 3:30 a.m. and flew to Seattle, with the team then bussing to Portland.
Forward Channing Frye hilariously documented the delay on his Snapchat story, posting pics of him and his teammates using Snapchat's face-changing features.
Frye later posted a video to Instagram of the team on the bus.
Plane delays always suck, but it looks like the Cavs know how to make them fun.
