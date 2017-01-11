Bond set at $5 million for mother, father accused of killing 5-year-old

New information has been released on the 5-year-old who was found dead in her family's restaurant on Tuesday.

Ashley Zhao was reported missing on Monday night. Family members said she wandered out the back door of Ang's Asian Cuisine. Her body was later found "concealed" in the restaurant.

Police arrested Ashley's mother, Mingming Chen, and charged her with murder. They say that she struck Ashley several times in the head with her right first.

"The child was purposely hidden in that building where she would not be located. We received information from the parents that helped us locate the body," said Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink.

Her father, Liang Zhao, who is charged with complicity to commit murder, later found her and noticed green fluid coming out of her mouth, so he took her to the bathroom to wash it off her face, police say. He then laid her on the floor and attempted CPR after noticing that she wasn't breathing.

Both parents are locked up in the Stark County jail. In a court appearance on Wednesday, they both had bond set at $5 million. The judge noted that the bonds were so high because they are a flight risk.



