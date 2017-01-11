Police investigating attempted smash-and-grab at Willoughby Hill - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police investigating attempted smash-and-grab at Willoughby Hills gas station

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH (WOIO) -

Police are investigating an attempted smash-and-grab at a Willoughby Hills gas station.

The crime happened overnight on Wednesday at the Shell Station on Bishop Road.

The suspects were unable to get the ATM.

No arrests have been made.

