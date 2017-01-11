Strong winds down power lines, poles across Northeast Ohio

Strong winds Tuesday night and Wednesday morning caused downed power outages, electrical poles and more in Northeast Ohio.

In Rocky River, downed power lines have closed Dale Road between Hillyard Boulevard and Center Ridge Road.

In Mentor, strong wind overnight knocked down a pole at Reynolds Road and Industrial Park Boulevard. No one was injured.

FirstEnergy is reporting that there are still hundreds of people without power from the storms. To view the company's map, click or tap here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.