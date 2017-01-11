Indicted Brook Park Councilwoman refuses to leave meeting after resignation

A strange thing took place at Tuesday's Brook Park City Council meeting. Councilwoman Julie McCormick, who resigned her seat in December after being arrested twice for shoplifting but later requested to take back the resignation, refused to leave the stage after other Council members voted to refuse her request.

McCormick has been the subject of much debate since being charged with shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of goods from two Target stores in December. The Council has been hamstrung by debate, and Mayor Tom Coyne has said this has led to important legislation being ignored.

"Councilwoman McCormick, I'm going to ask you to leave the dais," Council President Jim Astorino said after the vote.

"I wish to remain in my seat up here," McCormick responded, drawing immediate jeers from the audience, some of whom chanted "The Shady Bunch."

McCormick isn't the only Council member with legal problems. Councilman Thomas Troyer faces a date in Berea Municipal Court for interfering with police.

