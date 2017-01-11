Disney on Ice returns to The Q for Follow Your Heart show

Disney on Ice is returning to The Q to present "Follow Your Heart," from Jan. 6 to Jan. 15.

A spokesperson for the show says it allows families to join in on the adventures of characters from Finding Dory, Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Toy Story and more.

Tickets for Disney on Ice are on sale now. You can purchase them here.

Here is a schedule of the remaining shows:

Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

