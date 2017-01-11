Suspect and victim charged after North Ridgeville stand-off

The victim and the suspect are both facing charges after a stand-off in a car in North Ridgeville.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening in the driveway of 4969 Stoney Ridge Rd.

The suspect, Aaron Walton-Smith, allegedly held the driver, Brandon Sharp, at gunpoint, saying that he would shoot Sharp if he did not give him $500.

Police were able to take Walton-Smith into custody without incident. He is charged with aggravated robbery, abduction, aggravated menacing, possessing weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Sharp, who was uninjured, is facing charges of possession of drug abuse instruments. Police say he also has outstanding warrants.

