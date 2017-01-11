Man killed pumping gas, suspect sought

Cleveland police are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man.

William Henderson was shot at East 89th Street and Buckeye Monday evening.

Henderson was pumping gas around 9:15 p.m. at the Prestive Petro Gas Station when a man got out of a car and pulled a gun on him, according to police.

Witnesses say a struggle ensued and Henderson was shot by the suspect.

Henderson collapsed walking back toward the gas station and the suspect robbed him, taking his money and keys.

EMS rushed him to MetroHealth where he died.

The second suspect drove off and the shooter drove away in victim's vehicle, a 2004, four-door orange Chevy Cavalier with Ohio plate GXV9570.

Police are searching for suspects. If you have any information or have seen the stolen Cavalier, call 911.

