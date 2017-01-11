Green Little League president arrested for allegedly stealing over $27,000 from club

The president of the Green Little League has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $27,000 from the organization for his own personal use.

Summit County police were notified of over $10,000 missing from the Little League's bank account in August of 2016. Interviews and an investigation by a forensic accountant determined that the 46-year-old president Timothy C. McCloud had been mixing his personal funds with Little League funds and had used thousands for his own gain.

McCloud was arrested and charged with theft and money laundering. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.