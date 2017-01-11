Meet the man who took the viral photo of a Clevelander driving a convertible in a snow storm

We all remember the guy who was driving with his convertible top down a few weeks ago on Interstate 480 south. We caught up with the man who took this picture, Joe Burdick, little did he know his picture would go viral.

Good afternoon friends! Catching up with @joe_burdick he took this image that went viral. Any questions you want me to ask @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/3i9eBXzLOV — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) January 11, 2017

Burdick tells us he drove through white-out conditions before it was safe enough to take the picture.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.